Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs mourn Pope's demise

Hyderabad, April 21: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed shock over the passing away of Pope Francis, the religious head of Catholics across the world.

Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow over the death of the Pope, paying him rich tributes and lauding his tireless efforts in championing the cause of social justice and fighting global inequalities.

The Chief Minister highlighted Pope Francis's remarkable role as a global peacemaker and his unwavering support for refugees and migrants. Revanth Reddy noted that the Pope's inclusive and compassionate approach had left an indelible mark on the world.

Describing him as a towering spiritual figure, he said Pope Francis dedicated his entire life to the service of the Church and humanity. He praised the Pope’s commitment to interfaith harmony, his advocacy for climate change awareness, and his vision of a world united in global solidarity.

Calling his passing an irreparable loss to humanity, the Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the Pope's family and the global Catholic community.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu said that he is deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual leader who inspired millions through his humility, compassion, and message of peace.

“A beacon of hope, he guided humanity with love and kindness. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all those touched by his profound legacy," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that he is deeply saddened by the demise of Pope Francis, the revered spiritual leader of millions of Christians across the world.

"His guidance, compassion, and commitment to humanity will be remembered forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the global Christian community. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," said the Jana Sena leader.

YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also condoled the death of the Pope.

"Saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. A transformative and influential head of the Catholic Church — the first Pope from the Latin Americas. A true humanitarian and global voice for peace and compassion. His humility and humanity touched the world. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Jagan posted on X.