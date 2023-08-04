Temple panel recommends opening of Ratna Bhandar during next Rath Yatra

Live
The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Friday recommended the opening of the Ratna Bhandar (inner treasury) of Jagannath temple in Puri
Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Friday recommended the opening of the Ratna Bhandar (inner treasury) of Jagannath temple in Puri during the 2024 Rath Yatra for inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to assess the structural stability of the treasury.
The ASI will be able to inspect the Ratna Bhandar when the sibling deities will be on their nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple. If required, the ASI will carry out the necessary repairs of the inner treasury, Puri Collector Samarth Verma said after the temple Managing Committee meeting. He said the matter was discussed in the Managing Committee following a letter sent by the ASI in this regard.
After a detailed discussion, the Managing Committee agreed to send a recommendation letter to the State government to allow the ASI to inspect the Ratna Bhandar during the next Rath Yatra, he said.