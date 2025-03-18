Tension still prevailing in Manipur districts as missing Meitei youth untraced

Imphal: Tension was still prevailing in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur for the third day on Tuesday after a 20-year-old Meitei youth, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, remained untraced.

A senior police official said that Manipur Police personnel, along with Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, have been conducting search operations jointly and separately in Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi districts.

The security personnel also deployed tracker dogs to locate the missing youth, the official said.

According to the police, Mukesh, a resident of Keishampat Lelmajam Leikal areas of Imphal West district, was reported missing after driving towards the tribal-dominated district Churachandpur on Sunday afternoon. Mukesh’s family members registered a missing person report on Sunday at the Imphal Police Station.

"On receipt of the report, an inquiry was initiated immediately. All-out efforts are ongoing to trace Mukesh by the police personnel and other security forces. Massive search operations are on in all suspected areas," the official said adding that the civil society organisations are also trying to gather inputs about the whereabouts of the missing youth.

He said that CCTV footage shows his vehicle was last seen in Bishnupur district near Chinikon, close to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India-Athawale's Manipur General Secretary Thounaojam Maheswar said that their delegation met Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and urged him to make all-out efforts to rescue Mukesh.

According to police, his mobile location is also traced near the Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited Jouzangtek area in the mountainous Kangpokpi district but the exact place is yet to be determined.

According to official reports, more than 30 youths belonging to the Meitei community have reportedly gone missing since the ethnic violence broke out in the state 22 months ago.



