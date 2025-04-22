Terror Attack in Pahalgam: 1 Tourist Killed, 6 Injured

A terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, today, resulting in the death of one tourist and injuring six others. The attack took place in the popular Baisaran Valley, an area that can only be accessed by foot or horseback. Security forces and medical teams immediately rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Union Minister Amit Shah, instructing him to visit the site and take necessary action. Shah then held a high-level meeting in Delhi, which included key officials such as the Intelligence Bureau Chief, Union Home Secretary, and the CRPF chief. He also spoke with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The attack has caused shock and outrage, especially since it occurred during the peak tourist season in Kashmir. Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it an “abomination” and expressing deep disbelief. He described the perpetrators as “inhuman” and said the attack was one of the worst seen in recent years targeting civilians.

The attack occurred just as registrations for the Amarnath Yatra were underway. Amit Shah had recently visited Jammu and Kashmir to review security and emphasized the importance of combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP leader, also condemned the violence and called for a thorough investigation. BJP leader Ravinder Raina referred to the attack as cowardly, targeting innocent tourists.

The attack has raised concerns about the safety of tourists in Kashmir, and authorities are working to prevent further violence.



