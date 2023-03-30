Terrorism serious threat to int'l peace & security: Doval

New Delhi: The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years, affecting the SCO region as well, said NSA Ajit Doval at the National Security Advisors' meeting held here on Wednesday. "The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years. The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. The charter calls upon the member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states," Doval said. "India became a member of SCO in June 2017, but our relations with SCO countries go back to several centuries," he added.

Furthermore, Doval strongly stated that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations are a serious threat to the region. He said, "Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable."

The NSA added that regional and global security could be highly beneficial as the SCO charter focuses to maintain and develop relations with other states and International organisations and to cooperate in the prevention of International conflicts.

The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas, Doval said.

He thanked the top delegates for accepting his invitation to the meeting and said the participation of officials will not only enrich the discussions but also prepare the ground for a successful summit in a few months. Regarding Connectivity, he said that it remains a key priority for India.