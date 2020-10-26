X
Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Police said encounter started at Noorpora area of Awantipora on Monday evening.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed. Operation is still going on," police said.

