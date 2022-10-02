  • Menu
Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Baskuchan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Sunday.

"One terrorist killed. Search operation going on," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

