Test firing of surface-to-air missile successful

Balasore: A vertical-launched short-range surface-to-air missile was successfully flight tested at an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday by the DRDO.

The missile, launched from the test range at Chandipur near here at 3.08 pm, will be deployed onboard various frontline ships of the Indian Navy, officials said.

The defence ministry said the flight testing of the missile system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all its weapon system components. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all the stakeholders involved in the missile project including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy.