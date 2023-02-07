Tharoor hits back at BJP on Musharraf tweets issue

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hit back at the BJP after facing criticism for tweeting on the demise of former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf.

"Question to BJP leaders frothing at the mouth: if Musharraf was anathema to all patriotic Indians, why did the BJP Government negotiate a ceasefire with him in 2003 & sign the joint Vajpayee-Musharraf statement of 2004? Was he not seen as a credible peace partner then?" Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once an implacable foe of India, had become a real force for peace during 2002 to 2007.

"I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Musharraf, 79 died of a rare disease in a hospital in Dubai on Sunday.