The 71st Republic Day Parade, Delhi 2020

Republic Day honors the date of 26 January 1949 when India's Constitution entered into force as the country's governing document. It marks India's identity as a republic Nation. The Republic Day Parade refers to a ceremonial parade conducted on the same date on Rajpath, New Delhi, each year. The parade highlights the power, cultural and social heritage of India's defense.

When is the Republic Day Parade held?

The Republic Day Parade takes place on the 26th of January each year. A three-hour program at 9:30 a.m., it starts sharp. On hoisting flag.

Where is the Republic Day Parade held?

The Day Parade of the Republic takes place alongside Rajpath, in Delhi. The route extends over five kilometers. The parade takes off from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Palace) and follows Rajpath to the Red Fort past India Gate.

What happens at the Republic Day Parade?

The Republic Day Parade begins with the president of India joining, accompanied by a shot of bodyguards on horses. India's premier lays a wreath at India Gate at Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay homage to those who lost their lives in conflicts. The President hosts the National flag as the National Anthem is played and a 21-gun salute is given. Next, important awards like the Paramvir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Children's National Bravery Award is given away by the President.

The grand Republic Day Parade is chaired by the Indian Armed Forces ' three divisions. In addition to the Navy, nine to twelve separate Indian Army regiments and the Air Force march past their uniforms and official decorations with their bands. The President of India is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces takes the salute. Twelve contingents of various para-military forces of India and other civil forces also take part. Each Indian state and Union Territory is represented by a different float that highlights an aspect of its culture. Almost 25 marching and mounted contingents, various military vehicles, 20 military bands, 30 cultural displays and 30 aircraft in addition to cultural performers and 1200 schoolchildren are in attendance. India's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi is the most spectacular regular parade in the world.

India Republic Day Parades in other cities Not only Delhi, other cities of India also organize parades.

Mumbai organizes a glamorous program at Shivaji Park or the Marine Drive.

In Bangalore, a parade and cultural fair is held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.

In Kolkata, the Republic Day parade takes place along Red Road near the Maidan.

In Chennai, Kamaraj Salai and Marina Beach are the venues for Republic Day celebrations.

Beating the Retreat Ceremony

The Republic Day Parade is followed up on January 29 with a Beating the Retirement ceremony. This symbolizes retirement on the battlefield after a day and includes band performances of the Indian military's three wings; the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Where to Get Tickets for the Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day Parade tickets are available from January 10th to 25th. Front row passes are available to VIPs.

Locations to get tickets are:

India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters at Ashok and Janpath Hotels. (Working days only).

Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters at Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food and Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, and Shri Gandhi Ashram, Chandni Chowk. (Working days only).

Departmental Sale Counters at North Block roundabout, South Block roundabout, Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1, Bhairon Road), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 1), India Gate (near Jamnagar House), Red Fort. (10 a.m. until 5.30 p.m. daily).

Parliament House Reception Office. (11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday/Sunday/Holiday closed).

Government of India Tourist Office, Janpath. (Closed Sunday).

Ticket Prices

Republic Day Parade costs 300 rupees and 150 rupees for reserved seats. 50 rupees and 10 rupees for unreserved seats.

Beating Retreat Ceremony (Full Dress Rehearsal) costs 50 rupees and 20 rupees. All seats are unreserved.

Tips for attending the Indian Republic Day Parade

Mobile phones, Laptop, Camera/Video Camera, Transistor, Digital Diary and Remote controlled Car-keys, etc are not allowed.

Try to arrive as early as possible as the area gets very congested.

The morning weather in Delhi will be cold, so bring a warm jacket.

How to Reach the Republic Day Parade Venue

The Republic Day Parade is a high-security affair. From Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, the 5 kilometers distance is kept traffic-free. Common people should be prepared for a long, early walk to get to their seats on time. Driving to the venue is not an option for the majority of the crowd. Nor is getting there by metro as stations near Rajpath are closed for the duration of the parade. Special invitees display a "Park & Ride" label on their vehicle to get entry into one of the many designated parking lots. Shuttle services are run till the seating venue.