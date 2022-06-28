The Centre Publishes District-By-District School Education Rankings

Rajasthan's Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Jaipur have excelled in the most recent district-by-district evaluation of school performance, which the central government revealed on Monday. These are the only districts in the nation that have earned a spot in the 2019–20 index's second-highest "Utkarsh" category.

The Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for 2018-19 and 2019-20 was announced by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. This index allows for a thorough assessment of the district-level performance of the school education system.

According to the grading index, not a single district could achieve the top " Daksh " grade. The first "Utkarsh" districts under the recently adopted ranking system are the three districts of Rajasthan

Districts classified as "Daksh" received scores greater than 90%. The second-best performer is "Utkarsh," scoring 81 to 90%, followed by "Ati Uttam" (71 to 80%), "Uttam," (61 to 70%), Prachesta-1 (51 to 60%), Prachesta-2 (41 to 50%), Prachesta-3 (31 to 40%), Akanshi-1 (21 to 30%), and Akanshi-2 (11 to 2p per cent), reported The News Indian Express

Meanwhile, with the exception of Idukki, all of Kerala's districts fall under the "Ati Uttam" category. While only three Karnataka districts—Chitradurga, Belagavi, and Dharwad—received a "Ati Uttam" score among the southern states. Only Dharmapuri and Villupuram, two districts in Tamil Nadu, fall under the "Ati Uttam" category.

From 49 in 2018–19 to 86 in 2019–20, the number of districts in the third-highest "Ati Uttam" category has nearly quadrupled. The fourth-highest "Uttam" category had a slight increase, going from 267 districts in the previous edition to 276 districts in this one.

In comparison to 725 districts in 2018-19, the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for 2019–20 encompasses 733 districts.

The districts are evaluated on a variety of sub-categories in addition to their overall performance, including outcomes, efficient classroom interactions, infrastructure, school safety and child protection, digital learning, and governance procedures.

As per the performance index, eight districts saw a PGI score increase of more than 20% from 2018–19, and fourteen districts saw a 10% increase. More than 400 districts only improved by less than 10%. The goal of PGI-D is to assist districts in prioritising areas for school education intervention so that they can improve and receive the highest grade possible.