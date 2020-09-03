The government took care of the elders of the country, it will issue a helpline number next month

New Delhi: The central government has taken care of the elders of the country. The Union Ministry of Social Empowerment is going to issue a helpline number next month for the convenience of the elderly. This number will be the same in the whole country.

Like the child helpline, the helpline number for senior citizens will also be released in October. The National Institute of Social Defense (NISD) will be made the nodal agency on behalf of the Ministry. Through this number, the elderly can talk online advice, shelter in Old Age Home, regarding physical or mental torture.

After complaining or asking for suggestions on this helpline number, their problem will be resolved by the concerned state government. Therefore, the Union Ministry will also talk to the state governments in this matter. On this number, any person other than the elderly can also report or complain about them. By 2011, more than 10 crore people in the country were over 60 years of age, which will increase to 20 crore by 2030.