The Victim Of A Sex Tape Notifies The Karnataka High Court For Being Safe And Will Not Return To Her Parents

On Monday, the woman in the sex tape, which allegedly involves former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, told the Karnataka High Court that she is secure wherever she is staying in the city and that she is not in danger. She also stated strictly that she will not join her parents until the lawsuit is resolved, and that she will consider it afterward.

The court issued a notice the next day after her father filed the petition on May 27, 2021.

The woman submitted the statement in answer to a habeas corpus petition filed by her father before a division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Pradeep Singh Herur at the Dharwad Bench of the High Court through videoconference. The court disposed of the petition after recording her statement in the order and in digital format.

It further ordered the Registrar General of the High Court to personally visit the victim to inquire about and determine her status, as well as submit a report. The woman was also ordered to appear in front of the court via videoconference. The Registrar General obtained information on her whereabouts from the SIT and paid her a visit. The Registrar General and the woman came before the bench through video-conferencing at the hearing on Monday at 2.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, hearing of a batch of PILs related to the case, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj of the Principal Bench in Bengaluru directed the SIT to determine whether the letter addressed to the Registrar General on May 19, 2021, was written by the same person who had sent a letter earlier. The court ordered the SIT to respond to the letter by June 17, 2021 and mandated that the investigation report be verified by the SIT chief or anybody authorized by him before being submitted to the court in a sealed cover. A report on the investigation of three complaints lodged at the Sadashivanagar, Cubbon Park, and RT Nagar police stations was provided by the SIT.