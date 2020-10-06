Theaters will open again from October 15

New Delhi: Due to Coronavirus epidemic, the country's cinemas closed for the last seven months will be able to open from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for theatres.

He said that the cinema hall will be allowed to open from October 15 with a seating capacity of 50 per cent. It will also be mandatory to wear a mask and keep a seat distance between the audience. He said, 'Cinema houses have been closed for the last seven months. They will now open from October 15. We have prepared SOP for the safety of the people.

SOPs for reopening of cinema🎞️ halls announced



Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity of cinema halls. Alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing; Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/U4UQKM3hrP — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 6, 2020



He said '50 percent of people will be allowed to sit in cinema houses. Seating will be provided by leaving a chair. It will be mandatory to apply mask. Also, sanitizer is necessary. Javadekar said that it would be mandatory to show or announce a one-minute film to spread awareness about rescue from Corona.



He said, 'After the end of one show, the entire hall will have to be sanitized only then the second show will start. More windows have to be opened for booking tickets in a single screen. Online ticket booking will be encouraged everywhere. Packed food will be available. He hoped that the SOP would follow and people would be able to go to theatres from October 15 and watch movies. For this, he also wished everyone the best.