Their courage forms foundation of India's democracy: PM Modi remembers Sahibzades

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where he paid homage to two sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh ji -- Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji -- who were martyred in 1704.

He also interacted with the Rashtriya Baal Pushkar awardees. He also launched the 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan,' aimed at improving nutritional outcomes and fostering community participation in health and wellness initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Our government recognised this day as Veer Baal Diwas three years ago in honour of the martyred Sahibzades. Today, this day has become a source of inspiration for the entire nation."

He lauded the bravery of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, recounting their sacrifice at a tender age.

"Despite all the atrocities and temptations offered by the Mughals, they stood firm in their faith, even at such a young age. They accepted being buried alive rather than compromising their principles. Their courage forms the foundation of our strong democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister drew parallels between the teachings of Sikh Gurus and the Constitution of India, emphasising equality, collective welfare, and national interest.

He highlighted the role of India's youth in shaping the country's future and stressed the importance of empowering them through youth-centric policies.

"From startups to science, from sports to entrepreneurship, youth power is bringing about a new revolution. Our policies, including the National Education Policy, Atal Tinkering Labs, and Mera Yuva Bharat Abhiyan, are designed to nurture the talent of our youth. The Fit India initiative and Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan aim to pave the way toward a Viksit Bharat," he said.

PM Modi urged the youth to aim for excellence in all sectors, reiterating that their innovations and leadership can shape a self-reliant Viksit Bharat.

"The goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' is certain, and the success of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is assured with the participation of our youth," he added.

He also encouraged greater youth participation in politics, stating, "India's youth have the power to lead the world in every field. I urge them to actively participate in modern politics to bring fresh perspectives and drive progress."

The event culminated in a call for collective efforts toward achieving new milestones for India, inspired by the bravery of the Sahibzades and the promise of the nation's youth.

Earlier in the day, he also interacted with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees.

The day marked the recognition of young achievers and paid homage to the martyred Sahibzades for their sacrifice and bravery.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards to 17 children, including seven boys and ten girls, from 14 states and Union Territories, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The awards were conferred in seven categories -- art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and environment.

Interacting with the awardees, PM Modi commended their exceptional achievements and aspirations, highlighting the immense potential of India's youth.