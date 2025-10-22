There is disunity in Cong-led coalition in Bihar: Pujari

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday criticised the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, saying the alliance has “miserably failed” to act as a credible Opposition both at the Centre and in the State.

Speaking on the ongoing “political crisis” in Bihar, Pujari said, “There should be a strong government in every State as well as at the Centre, but at the same time, there should also be a strong and responsible Opposition. The Opposition plays a pivotal role in ensuring good governance. The absence of a strong Opposition is not a good sign for a healthy democracy.” He alleged that the Congress-led coalition has repeatedly failed in performing this role. “In Bihar and across the country, the Congress and its allies have failed miserably in the last three terms to be a potentially viable and responsive Opposition,” Pujari said.

Referring to growing friction within the Mahagathbandhan, the senior BJP leader said, “There is visible disunity in their alliance. Their partners are fielding candidates against each other, which clearly shows confusion and a lack of coordination. They are not only fighting the NDA but also fighting among themselves.”

Pujari further said the ongoing internal rift within the Mahagathbandhan indicates the alliance’s inevitable defeat. Interestingly, the allies in the Mahagathbandhan, including Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, are set to clash on 11 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls. “The result of the Bihar election is a foregone conclusion. The Congress-led alliance has already lost the fight even before the contest began,” he added. The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11, with results on November 14.