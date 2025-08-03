Live
- KTR Urges BRS Cadres to Take Jubilee Hills By-Election Seriously
- Prajwal Revanna assigned prisoner number after life sentence in rape case
- EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his EPIC card for investigation as it was not issued officially
- VinFast opens largest showroom in Chennai; plans 35 outlets across India by year-end
- J&K: Political parties demand action against Army officer for attacking SpiceJet employees
- Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai stays in top-three at Wyndham Championship
- Eight cooperatives join hands to launch 'Bharat' taxi service, onboard 200 drivers
- BJP was never mum on Prajwal Revanna case, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- Pawar clan bonds together at Yugendra Pawar's engagement
- Israeli forces kill over 20 people seeking food in Gaza, say witnesses, health officials
Those who act like urban Naxals will be arrested: Fadnavis on Special Public Security Bill
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that the Special Public Security Bill is not for taking action against those who...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that the Special Public Security Bill is not for taking action against those who criticise the government, but warned that those who act like urban Naxals will be arrested under it.
The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations with focus on urban Naxalism and "passive militancy", was passed by the state legislature during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.
The bill, which has stringent provisions, including hefty fines and jail term up to seven years for those found guilty, has sparked criticism from civil society groups and opposition parties, who view it as a tool to suppress dissent under the pretext of national security.
Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Fadnavis said the law was not against demonstrators or those who criticise the government.
"If you act like an urban naxal, you will be arrested," he said when asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's challenge to the CM to arrest his party workers under the newly-passed legislation.
On Raj Thackeray's charge that the CM wanted to forcibly teach young children Hindi but not Marathi to those coming from outside, Fadnavis said Marathi is mandatory in Maharashtra, but an additional Indian language should be learnt along with it.
"I am opposed to laying a red carpet to English instead of an Indian language," he said.