Just In
Three associates of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gangs held: Punjab DGP
Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, has arrested three associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi and US-based Goldy Brar gangs, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, and Harcharanjit Singh. All the accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered against them.
Police teams have also recovered two .32 calibre pistols along with six cartridges from their possession.
DGP Yadav said acting on a tip-off, AGTF teams under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban along with police teams from Bathinda apprehended accused Harcharanjit Singh, who was also wanted in an attempt to murder case with cooperation with the Rajasthan Police.
He said during interrogation, the accused admitted that he was working on directions of gangster Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, who tasked him to help accused Gurpreet and Maninder Munshi eliminate a rival gang member.
Manna, who is currently lodged in Ropar jail, is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.
The DGP said following the disclosure of Harcharanjit Singh, police teams launched a manhunt to nab both the accused and managed to arrest them from Bathinda.