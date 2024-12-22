Three held in minor’s rape case

Rourkela: A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela, police said on Friday. The three accused have been arrested. The incident took place four days ago when the girl was roaming in Rourkela bus stand area after a quarrel with her family.

The three accused promised the girl work and took her to a house in Bisra area. During the stay, they raped her, police said quoting a complaint lodged by the girl.

On Friday morning, the trio dropped the girl at the bus stand. A policeman on duty suspected their movements and also spotted the girl in a very shabby condition. He immediately raised an alarm and the trio was caught and taken to Udit Nagar police station.

Rourkela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, “The girl has been handed back to the family after her medical examina-tion.

The trio was also medically examined at Rourkela Government Hospi-tal.” “The girl has identified one of the persons and then we caught hold of others,” the police officer said.

The trio were booked for gang-rape under Section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO.