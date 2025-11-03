Three killed as speeding dumper rams into 10 vehicles in Jaipur

A horrific accident in Jaipur’s Harmara area on Monday claimed three lives and left over a dozen people injured after a speeding dumper went out of control and ploughed into multiple vehicles.

The death toll is feared to rise as several victims remain in critical condition.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. near Loha Mandi in VKI (Vishwakarma Industrial Area).

The dumper, reportedly heading toward the Loha Mandi petrol pump on Highway 14, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into about ten vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying. The dumper, moving at high speed, struck one vehicle after another before finally halting after a loud crash. The impact was so severe that several vehicles were crushed, and debris was scattered across the road.

Local residents and bystanders immediately joined police and rescue teams in evacuating the injured. The victims were rushed to the SMS Hospital Trauma Center and Kanwatia Hospital with the help of ambulances and private vehicles.

The SMS Hospital management has activated emergency protocols with trauma teams, doctors, and nursing staff on alert to handle the large number of casualties arriving from the accident site.

The collision’s intensity left a gruesome sight -- mangled cars, damaged motorcycles, and bodies lying near the wreckage. The police quickly cordoned off the area as a large crowd gathered, hindering rescue operations.

Traffic was diverted to alternate routes to ease congestion on the busy highway. Police have taken possession of the bodies and shifted them to the Kanwatia Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The dumper has been removed from the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine whether the vehicle was overloaded or speeding beyond limits.

Further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously, especially in industrial zones where heavy vehicle movement remains high.