Three killed in Delhi factory blaze

New Delhi: Three bodies were recovered from a factory in Delhi's Alipur area, where a massive fire broke out on Thursday evening, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding blaze at a factory in Dayal Market was received at 5:26 p.m.

"As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flame. So far, three bodies have been recovered. The search operation is on," Garg said.

Further details are awaited.