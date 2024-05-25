  • Menu
Three Killed in Tragic Road Accident on Dhone National Highway in Nandyal

A fatal road accident occurred at Ungaranigundla on the Dhone National Highway in Nandyala District, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.

A fatal road accident occurred at Ungaranigundla on the Dhone National Highway in Nandyala District, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The accident involved a two-wheeler being hit by an unidentified vehicle, causing immediate fatalities.

The victims of the accident have been identified as Muni, Prabhakar, and Dasharatha. Muni and Prabhakar were residents of Linganeni Doddi in Tuggali mandal, while Dasharatha hailed from Chanugondla in Dhone mandal. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Dhone Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The police are considering the possibility that the accident was a result of a collision between the motorcycle and a lorry, given the severity of the incident. As part of their investigation, the police are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras located near the accident site and at the nearby tollgate to gather more information.

