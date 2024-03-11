  • Menu
Three SP candidates file nominations for UP Vidhan Parishad

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Three Samajwadi Party candidates have filed their nomination for elections to the Vidhan Parishad.

Lucknow: Three Samajwadi Party candidates have filed their nomination for elections to the Vidhan Parishad.

Earlier, ten candidates from BJP and NDA had filed their nomination papers.

A total of 13 candidates have filed papers for 13 seats as nominations closed on Monday. This paves the way for unopposed election of all the candidates.

The SP has fielded senior party leader Balram Yadav, Kiranpal Kashyap and Shah Alam, a.k.a, Guddu Jamali who recently joined the party.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his selection of candidates reflected the formula of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhayak).

