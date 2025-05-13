Three terrorists killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the joint forces in Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

V. K. Birdi, IGP (Kashmir), told reporters that three terrorists have been killed.

"Terrorists are yet to be identified, and a search operation is still going on there," he said.

Joint forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Shukroo Keller area of Shopian district after intelligence inputs said that a group of terrorists was hiding there.

When challenged, the terrorists fired, after which an encounter started during which three terrorists were killed. The operation is continuing in the area, police said.

As per sources, two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said that based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Shoekal Keller, a search and destroy Operation was launched.

During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists, it added.

"Operation is in progress," the Indian Army said.

This is the second terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir after the ceasefire understanding between Indian and Pakistan on May 11.

On the same evening, suspected terrorists fired at and injured a guard at the gate of the Army's Nagrota Corps headquarters.

One soldier was injured in the terrorist firing, after which the terrorists escaped.

Security forces continue to remain on alert across Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire understanding on Saturday, even after the two countries announced cessation of all hostilities on land, air and sea.

Police have advised hundreds of residents of border areas along the LoC and the IB not to hurry back home for now, till the situation is fully calm.