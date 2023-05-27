Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported

New Delhi: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning, shrouding the National Capital Region (NCR) in a dense blanket of dark clouds.



As the tempestuous weather took hold, numerous areas experienced power outages, amplifying the challenges faced by residents.

In response to the inclement conditions, authorities also diverted six Delhi-bound flights to Jaipur, ensuring the safety of air travel amid the stormy atmosphere.

Meanwhile, trains heading towards the national capital encountered delays, with notable disruptions affecting the Poorva Express, which saw its schedule pushed back by more than three hours, according to an official statement.

"Latest Satellite Imagery/Delhi Radar Show intense convection over Northeast Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & south Uttarakhand, rainfall/Thunderstorms, lightning/Gusty winds likely to continue during next 2-3 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi airport's Twitter handle posted.

As a result of the heavy downpour, numerous areas in Delhi experienced significant waterlogging.

Earlier in the morning, the IMD had predicted that thunderstorms/duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh) Sidhmukh, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan).

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.