Tirkey praises Jharsuguda dist for promoting hockey

Jharsuguda: Thefourth Annual General Meeting of Hockey Association of Odisha was held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Representatives from 30 districts and members of 17 hockey associations attended the meeting. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey praised Jharsuguda district for giving importance to hockey. Tirkey said the All India Junior 5-A- Side Girls Competition was successfully organised in the district.

In addition, 250 boys and girls received hockey training through various events such as all age-group, club and inter-school college competitions as well as 7-day residential summer camp.

Tirkey appreciated the District Hockey Association members for providing equipment to the hockey players. He said he has requested the Collector and various institutions in the district to pay attention to the development of hockey. Last year, in the third State Hockey Association general body meeting, the Hockey Association of Odisha was pleased with the work done for the development of hockey in Jharsuguda district and presented a prize money of Rs 50,000. Hockey Association vice-president Jeevan Mohanty said an AstroTurf hockey stadium is being constructed in Jharsuguda following the efforts of the Revenue Minister, Jharsuguda MLA, Brajrajnagar MLA and the district administration.