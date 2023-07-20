TKM delivers hilux fleet to Indian Army

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-based Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) delivered a fleet of the newest Toyota Hilux to the Indian Army to serve in one of the toughest terrains in Jammu and Kashmir state for the use of the Indian Army. The company executives who proudly shared this news said they are not just happy but also proud that the Indian Army- one of the toughest armed forces in the world had accepted our vehicles suitable for their use.

This prestigious milestone comes post a rigorous selection process amongst other potential vehicles by the Army’s Technical Evaluation Committees says V Wiseline Sigamani General Manager- Strategic Business Unit (North). TKM’s production line up is located in Bidadi in the outskirts of Bengaluru city

The Hilux was put through over two months of extensive and rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army, and the globally acclaimed Hilux outperformed in extreme weather and rough terrain, ranging from an altitude of 13000ft to sub-zero temperatures.

“We are thrilled to deliver the Hilux, marking a significant milestone, fulfilling our first-ever Hilux order to Indian Army. We are truly honoured and proud of this opportunity. The Hilux that offers unique off-roading characteristics, coupled with enhanced safety features, makes it the most ideal vehicle for the army purposes and cater to their special purposes” Sigamani said.

The Hilux measures up to the requirements of the Indian Army, and with the support the TKM had given to customize the Hilux, it passed our stringent road tests. with its strong off-roading strengths and extreme performance under stringent weather, and difficult terrain conditions, the Hilux will add great value to the Army fleet, say the Army sources.

The Hilux is admired for its endurance and strength on off-roading operations worldwide. Globally, Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units, delighting users in 180 countries.

In addition to its suitability for the Army, the Hilux also has variants for camping, farming, mining, construction, rescue vans, and pleasure driving. The vehicle boasts of a powerful powertrain system of a 2.8 L Four cylinder engine. Turbo-Diesel Engine, the Hilux is available in options of 6- Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.

What makes Hilux dependable on all terrains is its water-wading capability of 700mm makes it suitable for driving through Indian trails just anywhere says the TKM communique. The fleet was handed over to the Army at Jammu on Wednesday