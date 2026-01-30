TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Issued Inquiry Notice Over Absence From 2002 Electoral Roll

Humayun Kabir, a Trinamool Congress legislator from West Bengal’s Debra constituency and a former Indian Police Service officer, has been issued a hearing notice by the Special Inquiry Register (SIR) following discrepancies related to his voter records.

Kabir said the notice was triggered because his name did not appear in the 2002 electoral roll. He explained that standard identity documents such as his voter ID card, PAN card, and passport were deemed insufficient for verification due to the missing entry.

Clarifying the circumstances, Kabir stated that he was posted overseas at the time on a United Nations deputation under instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs. He added that he possesses documentary proof, including a diplomatic passport, to support his claim.

The MLA confirmed that he appeared before the inquiry authorities in Kolkata and submitted additional documents, including his pension records, during the hearing. Expressing surprise, Kabir said it was unexpected to receive such a notice after serving in the police force for over three decades, including international assignments.

The development has drawn attention as the inquiry continues, with Kabir maintaining that his absence from the voter list was due to official overseas duty rather than any irregularity.