TMC MPs Urge Home Minister's Intervention As Bengali Migrant Workers Allegedly Face Violence In Odisha

Two prominent Trinamool Congress parliamentarians have formally appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting federal intervention regarding reported attacks on Bengali migrant laborers in neighboring Odisha.

Berhampur MP and former cricket star Yusuf Pathan submitted his appeal on Friday, followed by a similar request from Samirul Islam, MP and Chairman of the West Bengal Migrant Worker Board, the following day. Both communications highlighted concerns about the safety and constitutional rights of Bengali workers across state borders.

In his detailed correspondence dated April 27, Pathan expressed "grave concern" over what he described as a concerning pattern of violence against migrant workers from West Bengal, particularly those from his constituency of Berhampur, Murshidabad, and surrounding districts. According to Pathan, dozens of laborers have returned to Bengal after allegedly experiencing intimidation and physical assault.

"Many workers were reportedly attacked during nighttime hours, robbed of mobile devices and earnings, had their identification documents destroyed, and were forcibly removed from their living quarters," Pathan wrote, adding that comparable incidents had occurred previously in August-September 2024.

Pathan's letter specifically noted concerns about workers being targeted based on regional identity, particularly those from Muslim communities, characterizing such actions as violations of "fundamental principles of unity, integrity, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution."

The former cricketer requested four specific interventions: immediate action against perpetrators by Odisha authorities, enhanced protection for migrant workers across affected districts, establishment of a central investigative team to examine root causes, and support measures for returning workers.

In his separate communication, Samirul Islam raised additional concerns about reports of improper detention and harassment of legitimate Indian citizens. "Many individuals, despite possessing valid identification such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and passports, have reportedly been held without cause—some for extended periods," Islam stated. He further alleged that entire Bengali-speaking communities had been targeted, with settlements reportedly set ablaze, resulting in document destruction and family displacement.

Islam called for three specific measures: directives to all state governments ensuring protection of Bengali-speaking citizens' rights, implementation of thorough verification procedures before taking action against individuals claiming West Bengal origins, and mandatory coordination with the West Bengal government when Bengali-speaking persons face distress.

The reports emerge amid continuing tensions between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the BJP-led administration in Odisha.