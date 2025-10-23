TN announces free meals for sanitation workers

Chennai: In a welfare initiative aimed at improving the lives of sanitation workers, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of new measures, including a free daily meal scheme.

According to an official release, the Stalin government has approved providing free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to sanitation workers every day.

The scheme will be implemented in the first phase under the Greater Chennai Corporation, with plans to gradually expand it to other urban and local bodies.

The initiative will be overseen by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, which has issued a formal government order to this effect.

The announcement comes as part of a larger set of welfare decisions made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Stalin in mid-August.

Among the other measures is a new special programme to address skin-related health issues faced by sanitation workers due to constant exposure to waste materials.

To ensure social security and financial support, the government has introduced a compensation scheme offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of sanitation workers who die while on duty.

Additionally, workers who wish to take up self-employment will be eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 3.5 lakh, for which Rs 10 crore has been allocated.

Recognising the importance of education, the state will also introduce a new higher education scholarship scheme for the children of sanitation workers.

For housing needs, the government plans to construct 30,000 new homes for sanitation workers who do not own houses in urban areas. In rural regions, priority will be given to sanitation workers under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme.

Further, a free insurance scheme worth Rs 5 lakh will be rolled out to cover sanitation workers.

Local bodies have been instructed to provide free breakfast for sanitation workers regularly as part of this comprehensive welfare initiative. Through these wide-ranging programmes, the Tamil Nadu government aims to ensure the safety, dignity, and long-term welfare of sanitation workers who form the backbone of the state's public health and hygiene system.



