TN BJP slams MK Stalin govt over attack on journalist, demands immediate action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has strongly condemned the brutal attack on journalist Silambarasan in Salem district, alleging a complete administrative breakdown under the DMK government and rampant collusion between officials and the sand mafia.

Prasad said the incident exposes the growing impunity enjoyed by criminal networks involved in illegal sand mining across the state, and accused the ruling DMK regime of turning a blind eye to the ongoing plunder of Tamil Nadu’s natural resources.

Journalist Silambarasan was attacked in Velliyampatti near Salem while reporting on red sand theft.

According to Prasad, over 30 members of the sand mafia brutally assaulted the reporter, issued death threats, seized his camera, and cut its cables in an attempt to destroy evidence.

“What’s worse,” he alleged, “is that there are credible reports suggesting that the local Tahsildar and the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) were complicit in this attack. This is not just a law-and-order failure—it’s a collapse of governance.”

ANS Prasad demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin take immediate steps to clamp down on illegal sand mining, which he said has reached unprecedented levels under the current regime.

“The Goondas Act must be invoked against these sand mafia criminals. Their properties and vehicles should be confiscated, and those aiding them within the government must be identified and punished,” he said.

He also urged the state to provide journalist Silambarasan with full police protection, stating that “an honest reporter has risked his life to expose corruption. The government has a duty to ensure his safety.”

Prasad accused officials in the Water Resources Department and various district administrations of aiding and abetting the illegal mining racket.

The BJP spokesperson demanded a comprehensive intelligence-led investigation to identify and dismiss corrupt government personnel involved in the racket.

Quoting Enforcement Directorate reports, Prasad claimed that illegal financial transactions worth Rs 4,730 crore have been linked to the sand mafia in Tamil Nadu.

He also pointed out that the Supreme Court, in response to a 2018 petition by Alagarsamy, had ordered Tamil Nadu and four other states to submit reports on illegal sand mining by January 2025.

Demanding justice, Prasad called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to thoroughly investigate the sand mining network and administrative collusion.

“This attack on journalist Silambarasan is not an isolated case. It reflects the growing threat to free speech and the safety of whistleblowers under the DMK government,” Prasad said.



