TN CM affirms over 50,000 non – resident Tamilians back in the State

Taking up the central government's Vande Bharat and Samudra Setu missions, 51,211 non-resident Tamils from different nations have returned to Tamil Nadu so far, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami mentioned on Wednesday.

With Tamil Nadu having its fair share of migrants ( currently being described as visitor employees), Palanisamy in his video interaction with District Collectors informed that over 4.18 lakh employees have been sent to their respective native states from Tamil Nadu.

Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Shanmugam, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, secretaries of a number of authorities departments and senior officers were the others who participated.

An exhaustive review was undertaken of the various measures adopted by the government to tackle the pandemic. It may be mentioned that over 20 legislators have been affected by a coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, with the Chief Secretary Shanmugam's mother also testing positive a day ago.