TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime wing has issued an advisory warning citizens to remain vigilant against a surge in cyberattacks linked to the escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Authorities caution that state-sponsored cyber groups, known as Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), are intensifying efforts to target Indian government agencies, military personnel, and critical infrastructure during this tense period.

According to the advisory, a noticeable spike in malicious content is being observed across WhatsApp, email, and various social media platforms.

Cybercriminals are exploiting heightened public interest and anxiety surrounding the conflict by circulating deceptive materials such as fake videos, manipulated images, suspicious ".exe" and ".apk" files, and phishing links disguised as breaking news or exclusive updates related to the situation.

"These malicious campaigns are designed to trick individuals into clicking on seemingly authentic links or downloading files that appear to contain sensitive or insider information," the advisory stated.

"However, these files often carry malware intended to compromise devices, steal sensitive data, or gain unauthorised access to bank accounts and social media profiles," it mentioned.

The Cyber Crime wing noted that threat actors are distributing these harmful materials under the pretext of "leaked footage", "exclusive visuals", or urgent conflict-related updates.

Citizens are warned not to open links, images, or files sent from unknown numbers or forwarded in WhatsApp, Telegram, or other social media groups without verification, it said.

"Downloading or installing unknown files - especially .exe or .apk formats - can install malware on devices, putting personal data, banking credentials, and social media accounts at serious risk of hacking or theft," the statement emphasised.

To minimise risks, the public is urged to follow basic cyber hygiene practices, including enabling two-step verification on WhatsApp and other communication platforms, regularly updating passwords, and refraining from installing applications from unofficial sources.

The Cyber Crime Wing advised citizens to report suspicious messages, links, or files to relevant authorities and to remain cautious of any unsolicited digital content, particularly during this sensitive period of geopolitical tensions.