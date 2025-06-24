TN engineering admission 2025 rank list to be released on June 27

With the online certificate verification process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 now complete, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has confirmed that the much-anticipated rank list will be published on June 27.

The certificate verification process, held entirely online this year, began on June 10 and concluded at midnight on June 20. As part of the procedure, candidates were required to upload key documents such as their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, community certificates, nativity certificates, and other relevant documents through the official TNEA portal.

Speaking to the media, a senior DoTE official said the document verification process had been completed successfully.

“Students were able to view their verification status online and raise queries if any discrepancies were found. In cases where candidates failed to upload mandatory documents, the respective TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) contacted them on their registered mobile numbers and helped resolve the issues,” the official explained.

Random numbers were assigned to candidates prior to the verification phase, a standard TNEA procedure that ensures transparency in ranking and tie-breaking. Now that the verification is over, all applications are being thoroughly scrutinised. This evaluation process will continue until June 26, after which the final rank list will be prepared.

“The rank list will be released on June 27,” the official said, noting that this is the final stage before counselling begins.

Once the rank list is out, a grievance redressal window will be opened for students from June 28 to July 2, allowing them to raise objections or clarify doubts regarding their ranking. However, the DoTE has not yet announced the counselling schedule for engineering admissions.

“We are still waiting for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to release the academic calendar for 2025. Only after that can we finalise the counselling dates,” the official added.

In 2024, the TNEA counselling process started on July 22 and concluded on September 11. A similar timeline is expected this year, depending on AICTE’s notification.

TNEA is the primary admission gateway for engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of aspirants vying for seats in government, government-aided, and self-financing institutions every year.