TN Excise Minister slams ED over TASMAC probe, alleges political vendetta

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S. Muthusamy on Saturday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassing state government officials under the pretext of investigating an alleged scam in the state-run liquor retailer TASMAC, and violating procedures laid down by the Supreme Court.

In a strongly worded statement, Muthusamy, who also holds the Housing and Prohibition portfolios, condemned what he termed as “politically motivated actions” by the ED and assured full legal support to the officials under scrutiny.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to stand by its employees and take all necessary legal steps against what he described as “vendetta-driven actions.”

The Minister alleged that the ED’s raids on TASMAC’s headquarters and other locations were an attempt to falsely portray irregularities during the DMK regime.

However, he pointed out that the ED’s probe was based on cases originally filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) during the previous AIADMK government.

“Despite extensive searches, the ED has found no evidence to substantiate claims of irregularities in TASMAC. Yet, the agency released a press note based on imagination, alleging a Rs 1,000 crore scam,” Muthusamy said.

He added that the ED, in its attempt to justify these allegations, has continued to target and distress state officials.

“As part of this, on May 16, the ED conducted searches at the residence of TASMAC Managing Director S. Visakan and others. These raids, too, yielded no evidence, yet the harassment continues,” the minister said.

He further alleged that the agency was coercing officials, though he did not provide details.

Referring to earlier searches at TASMAC’s headquarters in March and again on May 16 at various other premises, Muthusamy said the ED’s actions are in violation of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in multiple cases related to the agency’s functioning.

“I strongly condemn, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the ED’s politically motivated actions,” Muthusamy said, reaffirming the state’s resolve to protect its officials through appropriate legal recourse.



