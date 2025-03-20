TN govt intensifies crackdown on PDS rice smuggling

The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) has stepped up efforts to curb the smuggling of rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) across the Tamil Nadu-Kerala borders.

Authorities have identified 10 border points as highly vulnerable to smuggling and have deployed additional manpower to strengthen surveillance.

A senior police officer stated that these border points offer easy connectivity to Kerala, making them prime routes for smuggling PDS rice from Tamil Nadu. In response, CS-CID has intensified vehicle checks and monitoring at the following locations, Walayar, Velanthavalam, Semmanapathi, Naduppuni, Meenatchipuram, Gopalapuram, Veerappagoundanur, Vadakkukadu, Zamin Kaliyapuram, and Urulikkal.

Special teams have been stationed at these checkpoints to deter illegal activities. Between May 2024 and February 2025, the CS-CID teams registered around 451 cases related to PDS rice smuggling.

Additionally, police have been monitoring the illegal distribution and use of subsidized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. Two cases were filed, and two LPG cylinders were seized. Furthermore, a suspect was caught storing 15,200 litres of recycled oil and 6,400 litres of lube oil, both of which were confiscated. In total, 166 individuals involved in the smuggling and illegal trade of government-subsidized commodities were arrested.

One persistent offender was detained under the Goonda Act for repeatedly smuggling PDS rice to Kerala. Three cases resulted in convictions, while non-bailable warrants have been issued against eight suspects.

During the same five-month period, authorities seized 10 kg of toor dal (pigeon peas), and 10 litres of palm oil, 73 vehicles, including 47 two-wheelers, four three-wheelers, and 22 four-wheelers. Moreover, 23 confiscated vehicles were auctioned, generating Rs 21.35 lakh in revenue.

Police have also noted a rising trend of PDS rice being used as poultry feed. Poultry farm operators illegally purchase raw ration rice, convert it into broken rice (kurunai), and use it as chicken feed.

Since police cannot take legal action once the rice is converted, smugglers exploit this loophole to evade detection. As a result, authorities have begun monitoring poultry farms more closely to prevent this form of illegal activity.

The CS-CID officials reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on smuggling and ensuring that government-subsidised commodities reach their intended beneficiaries.