TN: Vijay criticises Centre over three language policy & 'blocking' Vikatan website

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay has strongly criticised the Central government over its stance on the National Education Policy (NEP), particularly the implementation of the three-language policy.

President of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, slammed the move and expressed his disapproval of the alleged action against the Vikatan website. He described these actions as "authoritarian" and "anti-democratic", emphasising that imposing the three-language policy undermines the "autonomy" of states.

“What is the rationale behind enforcing a three-language policy if it only serves to erode the autonomy of states? This is a direct violation of India’s federal structure,” he stated.

He further accused the Central government of "interfering" in regional language policies, calling it an "attack" on the rights of the people and the sovereignty of states.

Vijay also strongly condemned the alleged blocking of the Vikatan website, one of Tamil Nadu’s leading media outlets.

“The freedom of the press—the fourth pillar of democracy—must be protected at all costs. If there are concerns about the content published by a media house, the appropriate course of action is to seek legal recourse, not to resort to draconian measures that suppress free expression,” he asserted.

Expressing concern that the Union government may be behind the website’s restriction, Vijay warned that such actions represent a disturbing trend of silencing dissent and curbing freedom of speech.

“Instead of resorting to authoritarian tactics, the government should engage in dialogue and resolve disputes through the legal system,” he argued.

Describing these developments as part of a broader authoritarian trend, Vijay accused the Union government of adopting “fascist policies”.

“The Centre’s interference in state language policies, its public threat to withhold funds for Tamil Nadu, and the blocking of Vikatan’s website all point toward a dangerous pattern of undemocratic practices that undermine constitutional rights and weaken the foundations of democracy,” he said.

Reaffirming TVK’s commitment to fighting such “authoritarian actions”, Vijay said: “TVK will always stand by the people and will strongly oppose any fascist tendencies, whether they come from the Union government or the state government.”

He vowed that his party would continue to resist any attempts to suppress democratic freedoms and would remain a strong advocate for the protection of people’s rights.

Meanwhile, TVK is set to hold its first general council meeting in Mahabalipuram on February 26 marking a significant milestone since the party’s formation on February 2, 2024.

Vijay’s entry into politics has reshaped Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. When he launched TVK, he positioned the party as a force against corruption and divisive politics. Though TVK has announced its intent to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, it has chosen to stay away from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has not allied with any party.

Vijay has been clear about his political stance, identifying the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political opponent. He has accused the DMK of being a family-run party that exploits Dravidian identity for personal gains while criticising the BJP for promoting divisive politics.