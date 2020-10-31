Today’s full Moon first since World War II 

The second full moon of the month is a rare sight in itself, but more importantly, it is the first in decades that can be seen from almost everywhere in the world.

Of all things that one can spot in the sky, the moon is certainly not among the rarest of the celestial lot.

Come Saturday, the moon is going to be more interesting than usual. The full moon, an occurrence that happens only once in a while, makes things more interesting. It so appears that the second full moon of the month is also our first global full moon in a long, long time – 76 years, to be precise.

This means that Saturday's full moon shall be visible from almost every part of Earth, although some unfortunate regions will still miss out on it. While India is not particularly big on Halloween, folklore in the West has even more reason to celebrate – this is the first Halloween full moon in close to eight decades.