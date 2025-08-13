Toddler dies after fall from roof in Hapur

Hapur: An 18-month-old boy died after falling from the roof of a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, police said on Tuesday.

The family has accused the boy’s mother of deliberately throwing him off the roof, they said.

According to the police, Wasim, a scrap dealer living in Majidpura locality of Hapur, resides with his wife Shabana, their three-year-old daughter, and son Ahad.

Late Monday evening, Ahad fell from the first floor roof of the house under suspicious circumstances. The family rushed him to a doctor, where he was declared dead, they said.

At the time of the incident, Shabana was in the kitchen. She told police that the child was playing when he reached the edge of the roof and fell, they said.

However, the child’s grandmother and uncle accused Shabana of intentionally throwing him down, claiming there were frequent quarrels in the family, the police said.

An eight-year-old girl drowned after falling into an open drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation expressed grief over the death of Afreen calling it “extremely tragic”.

The incident took place in Ghosi Pur locality when Afreen, from Lala Toli, was returning home from a madrasa near Tile Wali Masjid after her classes during heavy rain, they said.

On the way, she fell into the open drain. Locals pulled her out and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh said the corporation was deeply pained by the loss and stood with the bereaved family.

“This is a heart-wrenching incident. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. Based on the findings, we will take all necessary and impartial action,” Singh said.

He said that the drain’s depth was relatively low and assured that every aspect would be thoroughly investigated. The construction of the drain is covered by slabs.

The tragedy has sparked anger among residents, who alleged that safety norms were ignored during the drain’s construction.