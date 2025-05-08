Live
Tourists in Pahalgam call for another ‘Op Sindoor’
Jammu: Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Wednesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces over Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
In an emotional response, a tourist from Mumbai told ANI, “I salute those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, but
I have faith in the Indian armed forces. I know that whatever they need to do, they will do it - I have full faith in those who are running the country.”
Another tourist said, “We are visiting Pahalgam fearlessly as the Indian Army is with us. Another operation should be carried out to finish them (terrorists).”
Meanwhile, the Mother of Manjunath Rao, a victim from Karnataka who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed her approval of the Union Government’s Operation Sindoor, calling it an appropriately named response to the tragedy.