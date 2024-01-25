Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives In Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District: Compensation Announced

On Wednesday, a tragic accident occurred on Thoppur Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, resulting in the death of at least four individuals and leaving eight others injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those currently receiving treatment for their injuries.



CCTV footage captured the incident involving four vehicles, revealing a high-speed collision between two trucks. The impact led to a car being crushed between the two trucks, and another vehicle lost control, ultimately falling off the bridge.

Additionally, one of the trucks involved in the collision caught fire. Prompt response from the fire brigade helped bring the blaze under control.

In response to the tragic accident, Dharmapuri DMK MP Senthil Kumar called on the Centre to expedite the completion of the pending elevated National Highway works. He emphasized the need for such infrastructure improvements to prevent similar accidents in the future, stating, "This incident underscores the urgency of swiftly implementing the approved elevated highway at Thoppur Ghat section in Dharmapuri."