Tragic Accident Claims Lives Of Six Children As School Bus Overturns In Haryana's Mahendragarh District

A devastating incident unfolded in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday, claiming the lives of six innocent children. The tragedy occurred when a privately operated school bus, affiliated with GL Public School, lost control and flipped over.



Despite the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the school remained open, and around 40 children were being transported to the premises when the accident transpired near Unhani village. The aftermath of the crash left numerous others injured, prompting a swift response from emergency services and a gathering of concerned onlookers at the scene.

Eyewitness accounts suggested a distressing possibility: the driver of the bus may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, raising serious questions about safety protocols and adherence to regulations. As the community grappled with shock and grief, authorities swiftly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for stringent safety measures to protect our children during their daily commutes to school.