Tragic Building Collapse In Maharashtra's Thane District Claims Lives Of Infant And Woman

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a residential building collapsed shortly after midnight on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of an infant and a woman, while five others sustained injuries.



Upon receiving an emergency call, a rapid response team from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and firefighters from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation promptly arrived at the site. Following hours of relentless efforts, they successfully rescued seven individuals trapped under the debris.

During the nighttime search operation, seven people were pulled out from the rubble. Regrettably, an eight-month-old girl named Taslima Mosar Momin and a 40-year-old woman named Uzma Atif Momin lost their lives, while the five survivors, including four women and a 65-year-old man, were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility. There, they received medical care and were reported to be in stable condition.

The search and rescue operation, along with debris clearance, concluded at approximately 3:30 am, as stated by an official.