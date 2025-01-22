Live
Just In
Tragic Train Accident Took Place In Maharashtra
- A tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, has resulted in at least six fatalities after passengers of the Pushpak Express jumped onto tracks fearing a fire and were struck by the Karnataka Express.
- Rescue operations are ongoing.
At least six individuals are reported dead following a tragic train accident in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. The incident occurred when passengers aboard the Pushpak Express, alarmed by rumors of a fire, exited the train and were subsequently struck by the Karnataka Express traveling in the opposite direction.
Initial reports indicate that panic ensued among passengers after smoke was perceived to be coming from the train, leading some to pull the emergency chain and jump off while the train was still moving. Unfortunately, as they landed on the adjacent track, they were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, resulting in multiple casualties.
Rescue operations are currently underway, with medical teams and local authorities responding to the scene. The exact number of injured individuals is still being assessed, and further details regarding the situation are awaited. The Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal is overseeing the ongoing rescue efforts.