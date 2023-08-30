Train services in Bhubaneswar to normalise from today

Live
Just In
Bhubaneswar: The train services in Bhubaneswar area will be normalised from Thursday, according to East Coast Railway sources here on Wednesday.
Train services were affected due to major infrastructure and safety-related works at various places in East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Important project works related to the third line between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar were taken up from August 17 to 30 along with major changes in layout of Mancheswar Railway Station.
Some trains originating and passing through Bhubaneswar station were temporarily cancelled during the project work.
This ECoR’s announcement came amid reports of passengers having had a harrowing time on Tuesday following cancellation of many trains due to safety-related works at different stations and railway tracks.
Many people came to know about the changed status only after arriving at the station here though the ECoR had informed about cancellation of trains till August 30 through public notice.