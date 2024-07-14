Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Audi Seized by Pune Traffic Police Amid Allegations

The Pune Traffic Police has impounded an Audi car used by trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, who is currently under scrutiny for alleged abuse of power. The vehicle has been taken to the police station.

Khedkar illegally used a red and blue beacon and a VIP number plate on the private car, violating the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, she had "Maharashtra Government" inscribed on the vehicle without authorization.





The car has accrued fines totaling Rs 26,000 for 21 traffic violations, according to an official.

On Saturday night, Khedkar's family driver surrendered the car keys to the Chatushringi traffic police station after receiving a notice from the traffic police department. However, the required documents have not yet been submitted.

Puja Khedkar, 34, has come under fire for alleged misuse of power, aggressive behavior, and other irregularities related to her UPSC selection. A member of the Maharashtra cadre, she has been accused of demanding special privileges, such as a separate office, official vehicle, and staff, which are not typically granted to probationary officers. She has also faced criticism for using a private Audi car with government insignia and a beacon light.

Questions have been raised about her appointment, including allegations of misusing disability and OBC quotas. Khedkar claimed non-creamy layer status for OBC quota benefits, but documents indicated her family has assets exceeding Rs 60 crores. She also claimed visual impairment but reportedly avoided the required physical examination six times.

Reports of aggressive behavior towards colleagues and attempted interference in police matters have further compounded the allegations against her.

Following a report from the Pune District Collector to the Chief Secretary, Khedkar was transferred to Washim. The central government has established a panel to investigate the allegations against her and her UPSC recruitment. An official told PTI that Khedkar could be dismissed from service if found guilty.

