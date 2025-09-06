Transport dept to steer UP towards development: CM Yogi

Lucknow, September 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, inaugurated various services of the Transport Department, along with digital launches and the laying of a foundation stone, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Congratulating the department, he said that the Transport Department is the largest medium of public transport in the state, and it has to become the charioteer of the vision of a developed India.

The CM said, “Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has the largest fleet in the country. Providing services on such a large scale is itself an achievement, but the challenges are no less.” He praised the initiative of providing free bus travel for women for three days during Raksha Bandhan and said the department should promote such services more effectively in the future.

The CM said that if any person, society, or nation does not keep pace with time, it lags behind forever. But if it has the capacity to move two steps ahead of the time, it hoists the flag of victory. He called upon the Transport department to prepare short-term (3 years), medium-term (10 years), and long-term (22 years) plans. He gave strict instructions that the habit of keeping files pending must end. Public hearings must be expedited, and the spirit of teamwork within the department must be strengthened to fast-track the results.

CM Yogi said that the Transport department has set examples time and again with its exceptional services. During the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh and the 2020 global pandemic, when crores of workers and labourers were returning to their states and villages, the department played a crucial role in safely transporting migrants not only within Uttar Pradesh but also to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

During the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the department managed the massive crowds at railway stations and other places and safely transported crores of devotees to their destination. The CM said that in every crisis, the Transport Department has served as a true companion of time for the state and society.

CM Yogi said road safety is a serious challenge for the state. “More people die every year in road accidents than the total number of deaths in three years of the Corona period. Most of these are youth, leading to broken families. This is a matter of concern for both society and government,” he said.

The CM added that the safety of every person walking on the road is the responsibility of the Transport Department. If a passenger’s life is saved, it builds a positive image of the department, but if a life is lost due to negligence, not only does the department’s reputation suffer, but there is also economic loss. The CM directed that medical and physical fitness tests of bus drivers must be conducted compulsorily every three months. Eye checkups are especially important so that accidents do not occur due to vision defects. He said no one can be allowed to drive vehicles on the basis of guesswork.

The CM said a large-scale public awareness campaign on road safety must be run. For this, technical support from institutions like IIT Kharagpur, coordination with police and other departments, and traffic rule education in schools are necessary. He emphasized strict rules against riding without helmets, seat belt violations, drunken driving, and over speeding, along with more promotion through digital, print, social, and visual media. The CM said laws sometimes feel strict, but ultimately guarantee citizens' safety and life.

Emphasizing the shared responsibility to keep the roads safe, the CM said that road safety must be ensured with efforts of the government, departments, and the society. “When everyone participates, road accidents can be minimized,” the CM said.

He said that through an app developed by UP Police, accident-prone areas were identified, reducing accidents in many places from 18 per month to just 3. He said along with following road safety rules, development must be in harmony with nature. To achieve the Prime Minister’s net zero emission target, electric vehicles are an important tool. Through village connectivity and better public transport, the transport and urban development departments will not only reduce pollution but also create three lakh new jobs.

The CM said the Transport department must make its services modern and competitive as per the demands of the time. Bus stations should be equipped with world-class facilities, buses should not be parked haphazardly on roads, and passengers should get a clean and safe environment, calling for solid efforts to achieve this vision.

He said electric bus service will not only help environmental protection but also provide a better travel experience. Private sector participation can be involved in setting up charging stations. Also, scrapping of old vehicles must be promoted to reduce pollution and accidents. The CM said driving training institutes must be strengthened further, and the department must work with accountability. In events like the Prayagraj Mahakumbh too, the Transport Department proved its capability by safely transporting lakhs of passengers to their destination. Now, through short-term, medium-term, and long-term planning, the department must become the charioteer of the state’s development.

On this occasion, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Jai Devi, Amresh Kumar, O.P. Srivastava, Yogesh Shukla, MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Transport) Amit Gupta, Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh, UPSRTC MD Masoom Ali Sarwar, and others were present.