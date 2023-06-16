Trees, electricity poles uprooted

Ahmedabad: Destructive wind force uprooted many trees and electric polls near Jakhau and Mandvi towns of Kutch as tin sheets and plastic shades were blown away. Until 7 pm, there was no report of any loss of life, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said. "Three persons sustained injuries in Devbhoomi Dwarka district after a tree fall and they are being treated. Teams of the Gujarat police, the NDRF and the Army are working at ground level in different parts of Dwarka to remove uprooted trees and electric poles," Sanghavi said.



Over 1L evacuated

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas in coastal districts of Gujarat following a prompt warning from the IMD about the "extensive damaging potential" of the cyclone, the second powerful storm to hit the state in three years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021. Officials said 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.