Tribal Pride Day: Delhi Assembly to honour over 200 visitors from Maoist-hit districts tomorrow

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will felicitate 200 youth and 20 officers of paramilitary forces (CRPF, BSF, ITBP) from eight Maoist-affected districts at an event on Monday to mark the 150th Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The visitors will arrive at the Assembly under an initiative of the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, said an official of the Assembly Secretariat.

The 200 youth participants and 20 officers of paramilitary forces will come from the eight Maoist-affected districts — Bastar, Kanker, Narayanpur, West Singhbhum, Balaghat, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Gadchiroli.

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has invited members of the media to cover the Felicitation Ceremony being organised on the occasion of the 150th Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Tribal Pride Day across the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On this sacred occasion of Tribal Pride Day, the entire nation is reverently remembering the unparalleled contribution of the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, in protecting the pride of the motherland."

"His struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation. Hundredfold salutations to the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, on his 150th birth anniversary," he added.

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Known as 'Dharti Aaba' or the 'Father of the Earth' by tribal communities, Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of indigenous empowerment and resistance to colonial oppression.