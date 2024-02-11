Tribute to ISRO: Thousands create largest online video album by holding abdominal plank in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Guinness World Record was created after thousands paid tribute to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its accomplishments by creating the largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank in Bengaluru.

Guinness World Records adjudicator declared Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as a new Guinness World Record holder for largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank position. #PlankforAces saw 5,194 videos being uploaded by people from all segments, said an official release on Sunday.

Bajaj Allianz Life on Sunday organised the fourth edition of #Plankathon in Bengaluru’s Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium to celebrate the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) remarkable achievements with Chandrayaan and the Solar Mission, Aditya L1.

The on-ground Plankathon event was a culmination of the company’s popular campaign #PlankForAces that invited Indians to come together to thank the brilliant scientists at ISRO, by uploading their video of holding the abdominal plank.

Addressing those present, N. Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO, said, “This is indeed an extraordinary event that showcases the collective Indian spirit. We appreciate and thank everyone who has participated for their efforts. Your wishes will further fuel our endeavour to make India proud, as we set our focus on the new frontiers within space research.”

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, anything less than the world-record breaking feat would have been inadequate to the applause ISRO deserves.

Actress Taapsee Pannu commented, “The #PlankForAces movement was especially close to me and was equally inspirational as it was such a unique campaign on fitness that brought so many people together, as it was an opportunity to thank our scientists from ISRO!”